Mohnton man facing charges after hit-and-run crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Mohnton man is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

Kenneth Clark, 53, is facing aggravated assault among other related charges for the incident.

On July 19, State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on Route 222 near Dry Tavern Road in Brecknock Township. The crash was described to dispatch as a road rage incident.

After an interview of victims and witnesses, police gathered that Clark had intentionally struck the victim’s vehicle with his truck.

Clark fled the scene but was later arrested at his residence.

Now, he is facing charges.