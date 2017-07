× Penn State AD: No news on contract extension for James Franklin, but wrestling coach Cael Sanderson is locked up ‘long-term’

CHICAGO — While speaking with FOX 43 at Big Ten Media Days, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said there is no new word on a possible contract extension for Nittany Lions football coach James Franklin.

But, Barbour said, Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson has been locked up “long term.”

