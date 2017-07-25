Penn State kicker Joey Julius removed from team’s roster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO-- Penn State officials have confirmed that Joey Julius is currently off of the team's roster.

Julius, a kicker from Lower Dauphin High School, has struggled with weight issues in the past, including dealing with an eating disorder. He released the following statement on his twitter page early this morning. "Thank you everyone for the kind messages. Just so you don't worry I am in full recovery and have been discharged from treatment for awhile."

Nittany Lions Head Coach was asked about Julius at the Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. He responded by saying, "Obviously I am not going to get in to the specifics of this because it is a delicate situation. But for us ultimately what is important to us is the health and welfare of our players and to make sure they are in a really good place. We love Joe and we support Joe. And he will be a huge part of our program and continue to be."

FOX43's Todd Sadowski and Andrew Kalista will have updates on this story and more from Big Ten Media Days.