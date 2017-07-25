× Polaris recalls off-highway vehicles due to fuel leak, fire hazards

Polaris is recalling about 16,800 youth RZR 170 recreational off-highway vehicles model year 2015 through 2017 due to a fuel leak and fire hazard. The company says the fuel tank neck can crack or the wiring harness can overheat or short circuit, posing fuel leak and fire hazards. Polaris has received 102 reports of cracked fuel tank necks and 28 reports of burning, smoking, melted and/or shorted wires, including four reports of fires. No injuries have been reported. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers can contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

The recalled ROVs have two seats and were sold in red, blue and white. For model year 2015 ROVs, “Polaris” is printed on the front grill, “RZR” is printed on the rear panel, and “170” is printed on the front panel. For model year 2016 and 2017 ROVs, “Polaris” is printed on the front grill and on the rear panel, and “RZR” is printed on the front panel. The VIN is printed on the frame on the driver’s side front wheel well.

Year /Model / Description

2015 / R15YAV17AA / RZR 170 EFI RED

2015 / R15YAV17AF / RZR 170 EFI BLUE

2015 / R15YAV17BA / RZR 170 EFI RED

2015 / R15YAV17BF / RZR 170 EFI BLUE

2016 / Z16YAV17AB / RZR 170 WHITE

2016 / Z16YAV17AF / RZR 170 BLUE

2016 / Z16YAV1CAB / RZR 170 WHITE

2016 / Z16YAV1CAF / RZR 170 BLUE

2017 / Z17YAV17A2 / RZR 170 WHITE

2017 / Z17YAV17A5 / RZR 170 BLUE

The vehicles are manufactured in Taiwan, imported by Polaris. They were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from February 2015 through July 2017 for between $4,600 and $4,800.