× Police investigating suspected theft from cash drawer at Immaculate Conception Thrift Store

NEW OXFORD — An unknown thief took approximately $50 from the cash register at the Immaculate Conception Thrift Shop, according to Eastern Adams Regional Police.

An employee at the thrift store, which is operated by the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, reported the theft Tuesday morning.

The manager of the store told police the theft occurred sometime between 3 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. Monday. She said she closed the shop Saturday at 3 p.m. and locked the door before she left. The door was still locked when she arrived to open the shop Monday morning, she told police.

Officers checked the building’s exterior and found all doors and windows to be secure, with no signs of forced entry. The church was contacted, and told police that all keys to the building were accounted for. Police said there was a pry mark above the register’s cash drawer.

Eastern Adams Regional Police are asking for the public’s help with the investigation. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact police at (717) 624-1614 ext. 208.