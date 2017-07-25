Police: Reading man arrested in Lancaster County for trafficking nearly 2,000 bags of “hurricane” heroin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A Reading man was arrested after police say a large movement of "Hurricane" Heroin was recently halted in Lancaster County.

"We're seeing more and more - a lot of the dealers are stamping their heroin or buying it stamped. It sort of increases buyer loyalty so to speak. If they buy a baggie they like, if it gives them a big wallop, they'll come back to the dealer for that same baggie. We sort of know where they've been and what neighborhoods they've been distributing when we see the package on the street, in the home, on the sidewalk," said Brett Hambright, a spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Police say Angel Delarosa, 49, of Reading, was arrested and is facing charges for trafficking heroin from Philadelphia.

Authorities say he brought it to Lancaster County and Reading, Pennsylvania.

On July 12, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, in conjunction with the DEA, say they stopped a vehicle carrying a large quantity of heroin.

Detectives say they searched Delarosa's vehicle after the traffic stop at the Route 222 South exit ramp onto Oregon Pike.

At that time, they found 1,950 bags of heroin with an estimated $19,500 street value, as well as $1,000 in cash.

Detectives say Delarosa was buying heroin in Philadelphia, and was transporting it for sales in Lancaster and Reading.

The heroin packaging was stamped with a "Hurricane" name and logo, and the distribution of that particular brand in this region is being investigated.

Delarosa is facing charges of felony drug dealing after posting $200,000 bail.

Marked or colored packages of heroin is on the rise according to authorities, and it's not just authorities noticing the branded drug.

"That's kind of indicative of the dealers and kind of what's going around, and also, they brand it that way so if it's really good. and a lot of people start overdosing off of it, unfortunately, people will go towards it," said Lt. Andrew Gilger, a Lancaster EMS paramedic.

According to Hambright, this most recent cross-county bust is a step forward in the fight against heroin in Lancaster County.