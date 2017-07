YORK — Spring Garden Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole coins from machines at the Soap and Suds Laundromat on the 1600 block of East Market Street Monday morning.

Police say the suspect was seen taking the coins on store surveillance. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Officer Rick Eisenhart at (717) 843-0851 or by email at reisenhart@sgtpd.org.