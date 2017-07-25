× Police seek information regarding theft from an automobile in Spring Garden Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Spring Garden Township police seek information regarding a theft from an automobile that occurred in the 1300 block of Mt. Rose Avenue.

Police say they were called to the home around 1: 48 p.m. Monday after the victim’s firearm went missing from their vehicle overnight.

The 9mm pistol was removed from the car between Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and Monday at 5:30 a.m., according to the victim’s report to the police.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Officer Joseph Dashler at 717-843-0851 or email him at jdashler@sgtpd.org.