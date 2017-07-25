× Reading-based dealer arrested in Lancaster County for allegedly trafficking heroin

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Reading-based heroin dealer was arrested after a large movement of heroin was recently stopped in Lancaster.

Angel Delarosa, 49, of Reading, was arrested and is facing charges for trafficking heroin from Philadelphia.

On July 12, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, in conjunction with the DEA, stopped a vehicle carrying a large quantity of heroin.

Detectives searched Delarosa’s vehicle after the traffic stop at the Route 222 South exit ramp onto Oregon Pike.

At that time, they found 1,950 bags of heroin with an estimated $19,500 street value, as well as $1,000 in cash.

Detectives were able to determine that Delarosa was buying heroin in Philadelphia, and was transporting it for sales in Lancaster and Reading.

The heroin packaging was stamped with a “Hurricane” name and logo, and the distribution of that particular brand in this region is being investigated.

Delarosa is facing charges of felony drug dealing after posting $200,000 bail.