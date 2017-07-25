× Red Cross to open shelter to assist flood, storm victims in Middletown and Lower Swatara Twp.

MIDDLETOWN — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter to assist those who were displaced by the flooding in Middletown and Lower Swatara Township over the weekend, the organization announced Tuesday.

The shelter will open Tuesday at 5 p.m. It is located at Middletown Middle School, 215 Oberlin Road.

The Red Cross will provide food, a place to sleep and support for local residents who are dealing with flood or storm damage at their homes. Those who wish to go to the shelter should bring identification, personal medications and medical supplies. The Red Cross also recommends that people bring their own blankets, pillows, extra clothing, personal hygiene items, and any infant/child items or important documents.