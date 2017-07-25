Still comfy but the clouds hang on keeping temperatures down Wednesday

MORE CLOUDS THAN SUNSHINE

Winds die down this evening and with comfortable humidity levels, should make for a near perfect night despite the clouds. Temperatures fall through the 70s into the 60s. Clouds continue to hang around for the morning and early part of day. Morning lows are cooler and refreshing lower 60s. We’ll see more glimpses of the sunshine but the east-southeast flow keeps clouds from completely clearing the area. Temperatures are held to near 80 degrees, give or take a degree or two on either side. It’s warmer Thursday, as winds shift more to the south and southwest, with temperatures climbing to the middle 80s. Plenty of sunshine until the clouds begin to encroach on the area during the afternoon. A late evening shower or thunderstorm is possible but a greater chance expected overnight and through much of the day Friday. While I think most of the day is dry Thursday, we’ll be watching for storms to fire in our western counties late in the day to early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a SLIGHT risk for late Thursday into Friday morning for the possibility of storms becoming severe. Main threats are damaging winds in excess of 60mph, hail and flooding. Widespread showers and thunderstorms expected to end the week.

QUIETER WEEKEND

Clouds are stubborn initially for Saturday as upper level energy is slow to move out. It is cooler and more comfortable in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. More sunshine is expected for Sunday. It’s a great start in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Readings climb with the brighter skies to the lower 80s. Humidity remains comfortable too.

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures continue to warm climbing to the middle and upper 80s. Right now, it remains dry with high pressure keeping our weather quiet Monday through midweek.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist