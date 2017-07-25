The sizzle is back in the Penn State-Pitt rivalry, says former Panthers coach Dave Wannstedt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The spice is back in the Penn State-Pitt rivalry, according to Big Ten Network analyst Dave Wannstedt.

The former Panthers coach told FOX 43 at Big Ten Media Day that Pittsburgh's 42-39 victory over the Nittany Lions last year definitely gave Penn State's players a reminder of why so many fans find the once-bitter rivalry so exciting.

"Last year's game definitely got their attention, because of everything that was written and talked about," said Wannstedt, who coached the Panthers from 2005 to 2010 in addition to stints with the NFL's Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. "But more importantly than that, last year's loss really got their attention. And the media and people in town will not let them forget about it."