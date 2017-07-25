× Zoning board upholds decision to deny Kinsley Properties’ demolition permit of Mifflin-Blessing House

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A historic house that was part of the Underground Railroad in York County will not be demolished.

The Hellam Township zoning board voted 3-0 this evening to uphold the Township’s decision to deny the appeal by Kinsley Properties — the company purchased the property and applied for a demolition permit.

The Mifflin-Blessing House was built around 1800 and historians said it was a safe place on the Underground Railroad.