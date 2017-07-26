All aboard the Mike Gesicki train; First stop: Happy Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Mike Gesicki is an offensive threat, plain and simple.

Gesicki, who enters his senior season at Penn State, broke out in 2016 -- recording 48 receptions for 679 yards. He also scored five touchdowns for the Nittany Lions.

At Big Ten Media Day, the 6-foot-6, 252-pound tight end spoke with FOX43 Sports Anchor Andrew Kalista.

Gesicki recalled a moment against Michigan State when quarterback Trace McSorley escaped the pocket.

"That was just something for me showing me that he trusted (me)," Gesicki said. "I got two guys around me, he puts it up and I go up and get it."

But he told Kalista that his favorite catch normally occurs in the end zone.

"Maybe the best catch I make is when I catch Saquon (Barkley) after he scores and I throw him up in the air," the tight end added.

Gesicki and Penn State may have had doubters but the senior knew the program had to keep chugging along.

"After my sophomore year, people were writing me off," he said. "They were hopping off the Mike Gesicki train. They were hopping off the Penn State train. And I knew the success that was out there for us to reach."

The hard work has paid off for Gesicki, though. In three seasons, he has accumulated 72 catches, 918 yards and six touchdowns.

"I went head first into just doing what ever it took to be successful and to reach my full potential, personally I don't think I have reached my full potential."