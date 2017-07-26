× Bridge over Alexanders Spring Creek on Route 11 to close for 2 weeks starting Saturday

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The bridge over Alexanders Spring Creek on Route 11, locally known as Ritner Highway, between Dickinson and West Pennsboro townships in Cumberland County will close for two weeks starting Saturday, July 29, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Construction crews will be demolishing the bridge and replace it with a new modular one — the bridge will reopen to traffic on August 12.

Route 11 will remain open to local traffic up to the location of the bridge.

PennDOT says that traffic will be detoured around the closure by way of Route 465, Interstate 81 and Route 233. Route 174 will be utilized as the emergency detour route, PennDOT adds.

Flaggers will be stationed at the intersections to direct traffic to the signed detour route, the release states.