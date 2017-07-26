Car flips off road, rolls down embankment off I-83 near Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, York County — A car ran off the road, rolled down an embankment and overturned in a small creek Wednesday morning on the Shewsbury on-ramp at Interstate 83, according to the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Department.

The incident happened at 9 a.m. There were no details on the occupants of the vehicle, or whether they were injured.

According to a post on the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters and emergency personnel from Rose and Glen Rock responded to the scene at Exit 4 and East Forrest Avenue. An off-duty firefighter from Baltimore was on the scene, and reportedly helped the vehicle’s occupants exit the vehicle and walk up the embankment.

The vehicle was removed from the scene by Gordon’s Towing.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.