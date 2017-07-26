× Carlisle man on riding mower injured after being struck by vehicle

CARLISLE, Cumberland County — A 78-year-old Carlisle man was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center with injuries of unknown severity after being struck by a vehicle while driving his riding mower, State Police say.

Phillip Myers of Old York Street drove his riding mower onto the road near his residence and into the path of a 2008 GMC vehicle driven by Christopher Bowers, 35, of Carlisle. Bowers was unable to avoid a collision and struck the riding mower, propelling it and Myers about 10 feet, police say.

Myers was transported by helicopter to Hershey Medical Center. There was no word on his condition.

The incident is still under investigation, police say. There have been no arrests.