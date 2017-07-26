Dairy Queen hands out free blizzard treats to pediatric hospital patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Dairy Queen restaurants nationwide are offering up some sweet treats to help children who are battling serious illnesses.

For every blizzard treat sold at Dairy Queen shops on the last Thursday in July, the chain will donate a dollar or more to 170 hospitals in the Children's Miracle Network. Penn State Children's Hospital is one of the health care providers that will benefit. Building up to Thursday's event, Dairy Queen operators from York, Middletown, and Palmyra took free blizzard treats to pediatric patients at Penn State Children's Hospital on Wednesday.

"Who doesn't love ice cream, and who doesn't love helping kids?" said Erin Connaghan, assistant director with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at Penn State Children's Hospital. "It's one of the great partnerships that we have with Dairy Queen that they're able to support our children's hospital by making kids happy with a blizzard."

National Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, July 27th.