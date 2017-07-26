× Delaware Department of Justice warns consumers to be wary of potential vacation rental scams

DOVER, DE — People looking to rent beach property in Delaware need to be wary of scammers, according to a release issued by the Consumer Protection Unit of the Delaware Department of Justice on Tuesday.

According to the release, scammers can find legitimate rental postings, capture the information and photos of the property, and then list it on online advertising platforms like Craigslist. Unsuspecting consumers looking for a good deal on a vacation rental find the bogus posting, send a deposit, and receive confirmation of the rental — only to arrive and find other people in the home, or are unable to gain access to a property they believe they had rented.

Scammers can also use similar tactics for longer term residential rentals, the release said. In that scenario, scammers steal information from legitimate for-rent postings and troll neighborhoods for vacant, abandoned or foreclosed homes. Prospective tenants may be shown the property before moving in, as scammers have changed the locks to unlawfully gain access. The scammers collect a security deposit and first month’s rent (typically in cash), and in some cases even provide keys and allow the consumer to move in. The tenant might not realize they’ve been scammed until the property owner or a neighbor notices.

According to the release, all consumers should be diligent before entering into any type of lease for a rental property or providing any deposit or rental payment by taking these steps first:

Consider working with a licensed realtor or property management company when possible;

If using an online search engine or website, research whether the property appears on other websites or listing platforms and make contact with the listing agents to determine which is the legitimate advertisement;

Research who the true owner of the property is by doing a parcel search online

Carefully review the posting, advertisement or lease for misspellings and grammatical errors;

If you are looking at a rental through an online listing site, you should familiarize yourself with the site’s policies for detecting and dealing with potentially fraudulent listings;

Never pay any security deposit or rental payment in cash—always use a check, money order or credit card—and demand a receipt;

Demand a written lease in advance, that includes the identification and contact information of the landlord, as well as identification of the bank where your security deposit will be held;

When possible, request a walk-through before agreeing to rent or paying any deposit;

Talk to neighbors to learn more about the property and the owners—be cautious of properties with a recently deceased owner or foreclosure;

If you meet the person claiming to be the landlord, request to see their credentials, such as a business card or realtor’s license, and identification; you should also make note of the make and model of their car and the license plate number.

Consumers who believe they may have been scammed should contact their local police department and file a report. They can also call the Attorney General’s toll-free Consumer Hotline at 1-800-220-5424 or email the Consumer Protection Unit of DOJ at consumer.protection@state.de.us. If the listing was posted on an online platform, such as Craigslist, the consumer should also file complaints with the online platform and with federal law enforcement at www.ic3.gov.