Denver woman will serve 46 months in prison for health care fraud

HARRISBURG — A Denver woman will serve a 46-month jail term for health care fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Tammie Sensenig, 46, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William C. Caldwell on Tuesday after pleading guilty to the charges in March.

Sensenig also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft by deception charges in an unrelated case in February.

According to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Sensenig was excluded from providing healthcare to Medicaid beneficiaries as a result of prior convictions for Medicare fraud. But to obtain a position as a behavioral health consultant, Sensenig made false representations, including a forged background check, in order to hide her ineligible status.

As a result, Medicaid paid approximately $84,500 for her services, Brandler said.

“We are pleased that Sensenig will be spending over three and a half years in prison,” said Nick DiGiulio, Special Agent in Charge of the Inspector General’s Office for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “And we will continue to do whatever it takes to keep criminals out of our health care system and return stolen funds to our benefit programs.”

The charges against Sensenig were the result of an investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Medical Fraud Control Section and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.

U.S. Attorney Chelsea Schinnour prosecuted the case.