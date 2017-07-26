East Lampeter Township police seek suspect that allegedly stole two wigs

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — East Lampeter Township police are seeking help in identifying a suspect that allegedly stole two wigs from a store on the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East.

The incident occurred on July 15, police say.

The suspect, described as an African American woman in her 30’s with a medium build, removed security devices from two wigs and left the store without paying. The wigs were valued at more than $600.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Officer Westerman with East Lampeter Township Police.