× Escaped Dauphin County inmate may have been spotted near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An inmate who escaped over a year ago from a Dauphin County Work Release center, may have been spotted in the Hall Manor area, according to a release from Dauphin County Crime Stoppers.

Tyron Mosley, 24, of Harrisburg, walked away from a Dauphin County Work Release center on May 10th, 2016 and has not been found. According to authorities in February of this year, he was thought to be in the Selinsgrove area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mosley is encouraged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Watch website or call Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for an reward up to $2,000.00