Gardners man facing charges after admitting to sexually assaulting juvenile in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Gardners man is facing charges after admitting to sexually assaulting a juvenile.
Roger Ellis, Jr., 28, is facing involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and attempted rape of a child charges.
On July 23, police were alerted to a child sexual assault victim.
It was determined that the victim fell asleep at a residence in South Middleton Township, and Ellis, Jr. admitted to sexually assaulting the victim.
Now, he is facing charges.
40.131049 -77.160020