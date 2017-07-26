× Gardners man facing charges after admitting to sexually assaulting juvenile in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Gardners man is facing charges after admitting to sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Roger Ellis, Jr., 28, is facing involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and attempted rape of a child charges.

On July 23, police were alerted to a child sexual assault victim.

It was determined that the victim fell asleep at a residence in South Middleton Township, and Ellis, Jr. admitted to sexually assaulting the victim.

Now, he is facing charges.