Glen Rock man faces assault, strangulation charges stemming from domestic incident

GLEN ROCK, York County — A Glen Rock man faces several charges, including strangulation, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children after a domestic incident Sunday morning, according to Southern Regional Police and court documents.

Nicholas Ryan Mullins, 26, of the 400 block of Church Street, allegedly grabbed a 2-year-old boy inside a home, threw the boy outside, and then punched and choked the boy’s mother, police say.

He remains in York County Prison on $40,000 bail, according to court documents.

According to an arrest affidavit, police say they were called to Mullins’ home at 4:44 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a domestic dispute involving an intoxicated male. When police arrived, they found Mullins, who told them he had been walking home from a bar and passed out in an alley before waking up and returning home. He said he got into an argument with a woman there.

Mullins told police the woman attacked first biting his shoulder, but the woman said Mullins instigated the fight. The woman told police the argument had stemmed from an earlier dispute they had while she was visiting a neighbor’s home, when Mullins arrived with friends and began smoking marijuana while children were nearby.

The woman told Mullins to leave and he grew angry, telling a neighbor, “I’ll be back for you” and breaking a street light with his fist, police said.

Later, after Mullins returned home from the bar, the argument continued. Mullins allegedly hit the woman in the face and dragged her outside. Mullins reportedly told police he re-entered the residence, grabbed the woman’s 2-year-old son by the arm, and threw him outside. When the woman tried to get inside the home, Mullins allegedly grabbed her by the hair, punched her several times and put his hand on her neck, choking her, police say.

Mullins was charged with strangulation, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, criminal mischief, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and harassment.