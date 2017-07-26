× Harrisburg man wanted for alleged sexual abuse of underage female victim

HARRISBURG — Police are seeking a suspect wanted for multiple sex crimes relating to a recent incident involving an underage female victim.

Harrisburg City Police say David T. Hayward, Jr., 19, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of a minor. The incident took place in the Allison Hill section of the city, police say.

If anyone sees Hayward, they are asked to contact police immediately at (717) 558-6900 or via 911.