Lancaster man to serve additional 27 months in prison for committing perjury

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man was scheduled to be released from prison in December 2017 following a June 2016 conviction of committing mail fraud.

Now, Angel Carrasco-Rivera, 54, will serve up to 27 more months behind bars after pleading guilty to perjury.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Carrasco-Rivera’s sentencing today.

The release states that Carrasco-Rivera was prosecuted and convicted of a drug trafficking crime in Massachusetts in 1991 under the name Manuel Calcagno — he was sentenced to a 20-year prison term for the crime. That specific incident was not listed in his presentence report and the detainee purposely failed to correct the inaccurate information.

While appearing in court to discuss the inaccuracy, Carrasco-Rivera lied to the court, under oath, when he explained how he became associated with the Calcagno name.

Chief United States District Court Judge Christopher Conner says that significant government resources were used to investigate the prisoner’s statements, according to the release. Because Carrasco-Rivera made the statements, he interfered with the administration of justice.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Clancy prosecuted both the fraud and perjury case.