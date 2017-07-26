× Lititz woman arrested after allegedly attempting to obtain controlled substance with fraudulent prescription

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to obtain a controlled substance with a fraudulent prescription.

Carolyn Morgan, 39, is facing forgery among other related charges.

Previously, Morgan had entered McElroy’s Pharmacy and attempted to obtain a controlled substance with a fraudulent prescription.

A criminal complaint was filed against Morgan for violation of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Comestic Act and forgery.

She was taken into custody on July 21, and committed to Lancaster County Prison after being unable to post $50,000 bail.