× Man dies after crash on Interstate 81

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is dead after crashing into a vehicle on Interstate 81.

On July 25 around 2:40 p.m., a commercial vehicle and a motorcycle operator were traveling northbound on Interstate 81 near mile marker 52 in Middlesex Township.

Traffic slowed due to a high volume of vehicles, at which time the male motorcycle operator attempted to change lanes and crashed into the rear of the commercial vehicle.

The man was treated on scene by emergency crews, and was taken to Hershey Medical Center where he passed away.

The deceased will be identified after the next of kin is notified.