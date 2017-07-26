× Maryland man facing charges after allegedly running around naked, resisting arrest in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Maryland man is facing charges after allegedly running around while naked and intoxicated, driving drunk, and resisting arrest by police.

Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 33, is facing DUI, Indecent Exposure, and resisting arrest among other related charges.

On July 23 at approximately 1:40 a.m., police responded to the 3700 block of Ruhl Road in Shrewsbury Township.

The caller told police that an unknown white male was running around his front yard naked. Then, the male, later identified as Fitzpatrick, fled the scene in a black pickup truck.

As an officer was approaching the area on Route 851 near Bowser Road, he spotted a vehicle that matched the description given by the caller.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but it continued to travel to the Peoples Bank past Poplar Alley.

Upon making contact with Fitzgerald, police say they immediately smelled the odor of alcohol coming from Fitzgerald, who was covering his body with a blanket.

Fitzgerald showed multiple signs of impairment, and when an officer attempted to place Fitzgerald in custody, he attempted to flee. Officers had to use force to bring him into custody.

Fitzgerald was taken to York Hospital for evaluation due to a high level of intoxication.

Now, he will face charges.