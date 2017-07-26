× Mechanicsburg man is facing pending charges after allegedly DUI crash on the PA Turnpike

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Charges are pending against a man accused of driving under the influence and crashing on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The unidentified 28-year-old male from Mechanicsburg will be charged for incident after lab results come back.

On July 25 around 1:00 p.m., police stopped the male for a motor vehicle crash and a traffic violation.

Further investigation led police to arrest the man on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.

He is also facing five separate summary charges.