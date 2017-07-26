Mechanicsburg man is facing pending charges after allegedly DUI crash on the PA Turnpike
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Charges are pending against a man accused of driving under the influence and crashing on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
The unidentified 28-year-old male from Mechanicsburg will be charged for incident after lab results come back.
On July 25 around 1:00 p.m., police stopped the male for a motor vehicle crash and a traffic violation.
Further investigation led police to arrest the man on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.
He is also facing five separate summary charges.