Mount Joy man to serve at least two years in prison for sexual abuse of a boy

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Mount Joy man will serve at least 2 years in prison for sexual abuse of a boy last year.

Bill Anderson, 66, pleaded guilty in March to four felonies regarding the molestation and illegal contact in February and March 2016.

He was recently sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, according to the agreed upon plea agreement.

Anderson must also register his whereabouts for the rest of his life as a condition of said agreement.