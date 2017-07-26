Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa-- A new Primanti Bros. opens in Lancaster County Wednesday morning in the Lancaster Shopping Center.

The restaurant and bar is Primanti Bros. 43rd location. The restaurant chain opened its first restaurant in 1933 in Pittsburgh.

Early Wednesday morning, hundreds of people camped out to be one of the lucky people to receive a years' supply of free sandwiches, valued at nearly $500, for being one of the first 100 people in line.

The store opens to the public at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 1659 Lititz Pike, Lancaster PA.