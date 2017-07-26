× Police investigating act of vandalism and theft at York used car dealership

YORK — Spring Garden Township police are investigating an act of theft and vandalism that occurred at a Mt. Rose Avenue used car dealership.

Police say the incident happened between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday at J&J Used Cars on the 1000 block of Mt. Rose Avenue. The victim told police that suspects smashed the windshield out of two vehicles and took property from a third vehicle parked on the lot.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Joseph Dashler at (717) 843-0851 or by email at jdashler@sgtpd.org.