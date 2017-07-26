× Police: Philadelphia woman allegedly stabbed female victim with scissors during domestic incident in West Hempfield Twp

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Philadelphia woman faces burglary, aggravated assault and criminal mischief charges in relation to a domestic incident that occurred on July 13 in Columbia, court documents show.

West Hempfield Township police say Candace Jones, 32, of the 2800 block of N. Judston St. in Philadelphia, entered a home on the 2200 block of Oak Hollow Drive, where her ex-boyfriend and another victim were sleeping.

Jones allegedly began to yell and physically attacked the victim, throwing a fan and stabbing her in the leg with a scissors. Jones then ran downstairs and cut the arm of a couch, scratched the television, and then went outside and scratched the passenger side of the victim’s car, a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. Jones also allegedly threw a brick through the back window of the vehicle.

The victim was treated for her injuries, which required four stitches to close, police say.