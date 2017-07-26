Police say a hit & run driver struck two cyclists in South Londonderry Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. -- Police say a hit and run driver struck two cyclists in part of Lebanon County. FOX 43 spoke with a man riding with the cyclists that day who wasn't hit but saw it all happen.

"And then the guy kept going, and I was about 20 yards ahead, and then he came into me, and we've had close calls with cars, you know? Some people aren't paying attention or just like to antagonize you or intimidate you, but this guy was coming, you could tell by the angle of the car... he was coming at me," said Ken Mengel of Linglestown.

Mengel loves to cycle. He's been biking for about 30 years with friends and his daughter.

"I try to do one hundred miles per week," he said.

In fact, Mengel has pedaled cross country with his friends, Ted and Tom. He shared some photos from the adventure. Mengel, Ted, Tom, and their friend, Gary were cycling near 8000 Colebrook Road in South Londonderry Township when police say two of the men were hit by a driver in an older model brown or tan Dodge Durango who then fled the scene. You can still see skidmarks on the road where the bikes veered off.

"Next thing, I know this beige SUV comes right against me... almost hit me...and then sped away and started fish tailing as it drove away," described Mengel.

Fortunately, Ken is okay. Ted and Gary sustained minor injuries from falling, but Tom Bay had to have surgery when he was hit by the SUV.

"I mean, Tom got hit so hard, that it pushed his femur through his pelvis and punched a hole in his pelvis, and he has fractures through his pelvis," said Mengel.

Mengel tells me he will continue to cycle, despite being shaken up. He says Tom will too, but his friend has a long road ahead before he'll be able to hit the roads again - roads that drivers and cyclists share rights to, according to Fritzi Schreffler, a spokeswoman for PennDOT.

"Cyclists have every right to be on the road," said Schreffler.

Pennsylvania law says drivers can pass by bicyclists -- so long as there is a four foot cushion space between their car and the biker.

"You are allowed to cross the double yellow line to pass them provided there is no vehicle on the other side coming towards you," explained Schreffler.

Though happy to be okay, Mengel says he'll always worry about drivers.

"Still thinking about it, I'll be really concerned about cars coming up behind me," he said.

South Londonderry Township Police say the Dodge Durango would have scrapes on the front of the car and urge people with information to contact them.