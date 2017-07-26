Police seek help in identifying retail theft suspect from Giant Food Store in East Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking help in identifying a retail theft suspect.

The theft occurred at the Giant Food Store in the 200 block of Glen Dr. in East Manchester Township on Sunday, July 23 around 9:00 p.m.

The suspect allegedly stole Sriracha Mayo and Genova tuna fish and fled in a “goldish” looking sedan according to police.

If anyone has any information on this incident or can identify the suspect, you are asked to call the Northeastern Regional Police Department at 717-266-6195 Ext. 115. You may remain anonymous.