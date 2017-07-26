× Red Cross shelter in Middletown will close today

MIDDLETOWN — The American Red Cross is closing the shelter it opened Tuesday to assist those displaced by flooding in Middletown and Lower Swatara Township, the organization announced Wednesday.

The shelter is scheduled to close at 3 p.m. Staff and volunteers from the Red Cross will continue to work with those impacted, according to a release announcing the closure.

All American Red Cross disaster assistance is provided free of charge and is made possible by the voluntary donations of time and money from caring individuals and, in part, by contributions given through the United Way.

