Rep. Steve Scalise, wounded in Virginia mass shooting, released from hospital
WASHINGTON D.C. — Rep. Steve Scalise, who suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia in June, has been released from the hospital, a FOX News report says.
Scalise, the third-ranking member of House Republican leadership, underwent numerous surgeries and spent several days in intensive care after suffering a gunshot wound to his hip in the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
38.804836 -77.046921