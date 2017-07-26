× Rep. Steve Scalise, wounded in Virginia mass shooting, released from hospital

WASHINGTON D.C. — Rep. Steve Scalise, who suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia in June, has been released from the hospital, a FOX News report says.

Scalise, the third-ranking member of House Republican leadership, underwent numerous surgeries and spent several days in intensive care after suffering a gunshot wound to his hip in the shooting.

