Shooting victim sues cop who shot him, as well as Baltimore City Police and Mayor

YORK, Pa. — Alleging they did nothing to stop a “ticking time bomb,” a man is suing the Baltimore City Police Department and the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore as well as the former Baltimore cop who shot him six times in 2014. David Hohman and his wife, Ashley Hohman, filed the suit in the York County Court of Common Pleas. Citing the suffering of pain, humiliation, embarrassment and emotional distress, the lawsuit claims seven counts against the defendants, which also includes the Baltimore City Police Commissioner.

On April 29th, 2014, Hohman drove from Baltimore to an apartment complex on Brentwood Drive in York Township. Hohman believed his wife was having an affair with John Torres, a Baltimore City cop. Hohman went there to tell Torres’ wife about an affair going on between his wife and Torres. Hohman was unarmed. Torres was in his uniform and armed with his duty weapon, a 9mm Glock, which, without provocation, he fired 14 times at Hohman, striking him six times in the leg and chest while he was still sitting in his car.

A York County jury found Torres not guilty of attempted first degree homicide in September of 2016. The jury did find Torres guilty of aggravated assault. He is currently serving a 5-10 year sentence at SCI Camp Hill.

The lawsuit claims the Baltimore City Police Department should have taken remedial actions when, in 2008, Torres shot and killed Norman Stamp, an off-duty Baltimore police officer. Torres was not charged with criminal charges for that shooting. Torres was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. He requested to be re-assigned, according to the complaint. Torres shift commander noted he was “not the same officer” following the shooting. But the Department did nothing to intervene. He was not required to receive corrective or additional training.

The suit seeks in excess of $50,000 on each of the seven counts.