Suspects posing as potential buyers steal red toy poodle from victim in Penn Township, Lancaster County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Northern Lancaster County Regional police are searching for two suspects that allegedly stole a red toy poodle from a victim after posing as potential buyers.

According to police, on July 20, a Penn Township resident showed the puppy to two suspects. The suspects distracted the dog owner and fled from the scene with the dog, driving off in a black sedan.

The dog was valued at $1,650, police say.

The victim told police that one suspect was male, six feet tall, with dark, slicked-back hair. He was wearing black shorts and a blue t-shirt. The female passenger in the car was described as a petite blond. There were two young children in the car as well, the victim said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Theresa Stauffer at (717) 733-0965 or http://www.nlcrpd.org.