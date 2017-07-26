Warmer temperatures and a few late showers, perhaps a rumble for Thursday

ENDING THE WEEK WET



We are seeing a bit more sunshine this afternoon and early evening but clouds still rule. Temperatures are again in the 70s and stay there much of the night. Overnight, partly cloudy skies and higher dew points, allows patchy fog to form by morning. Lows are a touch milder but seasonable in the middle 60s. It’s warmer Thursday, as winds shift more to the southwest, with temperatures climbing to the lower and middle 80s. While we’ll see more sunshine, but clouds are still around. A late evening shower or thunderstorm is possible but a greater chance expected overnight and through much of the day Friday. Storms that develop Thursday have the capability of producing damaging winds of 60mph or greater. We are in a MARGINAL risk for severe storms. Widespread rain showers, and possible thunderstorms , expected to end the week. Rain amounts are likely to be impressive in spots. I expect any where from .25″ up to 1.00″ or more of rain. Flash Flooding is a conern for Friday. Looks like we’ll need the umbrella for the early part of Saturday too.

WEEKEND NOT A WASHOUT



I had to introduce showers last night, as some upper level energy lags behind now keeping the threat for wet weather around for early Saturday. Skies slowly improve by afternoon and evening, as drier air works in across the area. This will lower the humidity as well. Sunday looks fabulous. High pressure brings a bright, sunny day with very comfortable conditions. Morning lows are cool in the upper 50s, and despite July sunshine, temperatures stay a tad below average, climbing to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

WARMER WEEK

Once we head back to work, it turns warmer and we continue to enjoy a stretch of dry days. Highs are back into the middle 80s Monday, they jump to the upper 80s by Tuesday, and Wednesday we are talking about 90s! With the heat, we’ll also be feeling the humidity rise too. Storm chances hold off until late week.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist