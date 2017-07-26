Wednesday remains cool with clouds, and a slight nudge upward in humidity

MORE CLOUDS THAN SUNSHINE: Skies are partly clear to start Wednesday, with cool, and comfortable conditions in place. Readings are in the upper 50s to middle 60s. There could be a few patchy areas of haze and fog that develop close to daybreak and linger for a couple hours after sunrise, otherwise just expect more clouds than sun through the morning. The humidity is up a touch through the afternoon, but it’s still rather pleasant. Readings are in the middle 70s to lower 80s. The overnight period remains partly clear and quiet. Temperatures are in the middle 60s.

A FEW STORMS AGAIN: The next system brings the chance for a few showers and storms toward the end of the week. Most of Thursday is quiet, but showers and thunderstorms are possible during the evening and overnight period. Temperatures are in the middle 80s. Showers and thunderstorms linger Friday, and the overnight period too. Readings are in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A quiet summer weekend is anticipated. Skies are mostly sunny Saturday after morning clouds and a few showers. Temperatures in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies for Sunday. Highs are also in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity levels are a touch higher, but still feel very comfortable for the middle of summer! Monday is mostly sunny and quiet. Readings are in the lower to middle 80s. The humidity is more noticeable. Tuesday is mostly sunny and warmer. Highs are in the middle to upper 80s with muggy conditions.

Have a great Wednesday!