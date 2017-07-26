× Woman shown on video getting punched by York police officer during arrest held over for trial

YORK — A woman whose arrest by a York City police officer went viral after the officer was captured on video repeatedly striking her in the face had her case held over for trial on Tuesday, according to court documents.

Melissa Dyann Penn, of the 400 block of South Duke Street, is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and trespassing in relation to the incident, which occurred on July 3, court documents show.

A formal arraignment will be held on August 25, according to court documents.