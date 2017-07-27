× Suspect, 16, will be charged as adult in June 27 fatal shooting of York woman

YORK CITY, Pa. — A 16-year-old male has been taken into custody by York City Police for the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Vega-Tirado.

Police say they obtained an arrest warrant for Leandro Pilier earlier today. Officers from the York City Neighborhood Unit then saw the suspect and detained him after a short foot pursuit.

The arrest comes exactly one month after Vega-Tirado, 48, lost her life after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting along West Princess Street in York City.

Pilier will be charged as an adult with criminal homicide.