Afternoon rain showers, along with a few thunderstorms, and muggy conditions for Friday

KEEP THE UMBRELLA HANDY

Most of the evening is quiet, except for an isolated shower or thunderstorm late in the day. Temperatures are warm in the 80s, but fall through the 70s during the evening. Other than an isolated shower or thunderstorm, it is a warm and muggy night with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Don’t leave without your umbrella Friday morning. While it begins dry, there is a potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms as the day goes on. A strong wave of low pressure system develops along a stalled boundary placed just south of us, and bring periods of rain by afternoon and evening. The ground is still quiet saturated so flash flooding is a concern for areas where the heaviest rain sets up. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. Right now, it looks like the higher rain amounts are expected south of the turnpike with lesser amounts to the north. It is possible for parts of the area to pick up 2″ to 3″ of rain with lesser amounts to the north. Unfortunately, the rain threat continues into Saturday. The afternoon is drying out under plenty of cloud cover keeping temperatures cool in the 70s. The humidity begins to drop late in the day too with a much more comfortable day headed our way Sunday. More sunshine too, however, the clouds will mix in and out throughout the day. Morning lows are very nice in the 50s. Afternoon temperatures top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK

High pressure brings a stretch of dry days. Temperatures slowly warm from the lower and middle 80s Monday, to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine with storms not returning until Thursday. It is still comfortable Monday despite the humidity slowly rising, but is more noticeable Tuesday and the rest of the week.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist