Baseball history tour group comes to Steelton

Steelton, Pa. – A baseball history group that travels the country stopped in Dauphin County to learn more about a negro baseball legend. Herbert “Rap” Dixon, a major league player, was from Steelton and left his mark at a lot of places in the borough.

The group toured the home he grew up in, along with the church he went to.

“Dixon played in the 20’s at the highest level of major league baseball,” said Tee Knorr, a member of the history group. “He’s not as well known as he should be, but he’s one of the 12 greatest negro league outfielders of all time, according to the hall of fame.”

The group later got to visit the baseball field where Dixon played.