× Bill that replaces imprisonment with community-based sentencing for primary caretakers to be introduced in PA House

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two state representatives are set to introduce a bill that replaces imprisonment with community-based sentencing for primary caretakers of children younger than 18.

The measure would instruct judges to hand down a sentence of non-confinement for low-level and non-violent offenses as long as they do not carry mandatory minimums, the release states.

Reps. Joanna McClinton and Donna Bullock spoke out on their proposal.

“The tough-on-crime stances in our Commonwealth are ineffective and are tearing families apart,” McClinton said in the release. “Yes, individuals who break the law should be held accountable. However, if they have committed a low-level, non-violent offense, they should not be sent to prison where they would lose custody of their child.”

Bullock added, “Incarcerating women for low-level, non-violent offenses has detrimental effects on children. Countless studies show that young children with incarcerated parents are more likely to become involved in troublesome activities and to even become incarcerated themselves. It’s time we join other states across our nation and rethink how we punish parents with children.”

The two Philadelphia Democrats believe this change would have a significant and long-lasting positive impact on communities.