Dept. of Health opens practitioners registry for medical marijuana program

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Licensed physicians in Pennsylvania can now sign up for the practitioners registry to participate in the states medical marijuana program.

Through the registry, doctors must also complete a 4-hour continued education training course that will be provided by two different education providers.

"Since April 2016, we've been working to implement a patient-focused Medical Marijuana Program for Pennsylvanians in desperate need of medication," Dr. Rachel Levine said. "Many physicians treat these patients every day and understand the impact this medication could have on their treatment. Once these physicians register and complete the required continuing education, they can be approved to participate in the program,"

The medical marijuana program was signed into law last year and is expected to be fully implemented in 2018. It allows licensed doctors to be able to offer medical marijuana to Pennsylvania patients who suffer from a serious medical condition.