Father offers reward after son’s memorial vandalized in Adams Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLESTOWN, ADAMS COUNTY -- A memorial honoring a teen killed in a car accident 24 years ago is vandalized in Adams County.

That memorial for 17-year-old Benji Hartlaub sits next to baseball fields in Littlestown, where he used to play as a kid.

The memorial is a bronze plaque with Benji's picture on it, encased in plexi-glass. The plaque is on top of a stone, with flowers planted around it.

It was recently vandalized. The stone was knocked over and the plexi-glass was damaged.

"It breaks your heart really," Larry Hartlaub, Benji's father, said.

Now Larry is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information on who did this.

Larry said Benji was a great athlete and loved to play baseball. He didn't brag. He let his playing do the talking.

Benji was killed in a car accident in 1993, and a year later his family donated $4,000 to build a fence for a new baseball field.

"This was our second home. We spent a lot of time down here at the baseball fields," Larry said.

In return for his donation, Larry could put a memorial for Benji next to the field.

Larry said, "I stop in occasionally. Maybe once every two weeks or so. I like to check on it, make sure that nobody damaged the glass on it."

He never thought anyone would do this to his son's memorial. He thinks a group of kids damaged it because the stone is so heavy.

"When you look at this, you have to ask yourself what purpose did it serve? Why? Why would you even do something like this?" he asked.

Larry said it's not going to be easy to fix the memorial. His friend has to bring in a back hoe to life the stone and set it back down on the foundation.

Anyone with information should contact Littlestown Police at 717-359-4511.