Harrisburg man accused of stealing handgun and $200 worth of meat

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP — Police are searching for a Harrisburg man accused of stealing a handgun and $200 worth of meat from a Lower Swatara Township home earlier this month.

Lower Swatara Township police say Adam S. Balmer, 37, of the 100 block of C Lane in Harrisburg, is charged with theft of a firearm and theft of movable property in relation to an incident that occurred on July 10. Police say Balmer stole the items from a victim’s home.

Police are still attempting to locate Balmer. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lower Swatara Township police at (717) 939-0463.